Motorway fatal 'horrific for everyone involved'

A SUNSHINE Coast police boss has told a fatal motorbike crash this afternoon would have been a "horrific" experience for everyone involved.

Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell confirmed a 46-year-old man died of serious injuries after he crashed travelling northbound on the Sunshine Motorway, about 1km north of the Marcoola exit to the airport.

The man died on arrival at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he came off the road about 12.50pm.

The northbound lane was temporarily closed as forensic officers scoured the site, and Snr Sgt Campell said officers would work to identify the cause of the incident.

He said the fatal crash was a tragic reminder of how important it was we all "make it home", be cautious and "exercise a bit of patience".

A man has been killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on the Sunshine Motorway between Marcoola and Coolum. John McCutcheon

"We hate to see these sorts of things," Snr Sgt Campbell said.

"I didn't attend, but I have done numerous motorcycle accidents, and any motorcycle accidents are generally quite horrific scenes.

"Any accident like that, when you are a rider, they are fairly unforgiving.

"It impacts on so many people, from emergency responders, to the hospital staff to the witnesses on scene, passers-by and right to the family - that one person has such an affect."

Snr Sgt Campbell could not confirm whether the man was local or visiting, and said officers returned about 4pm to begin identity inquiries and notifying the next of kin.

A member of the public is believed to have called in the crash, and Snr Sgt Campbell appeals to any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact Coolum police or Policelink on 131 444.

Police said the man came off the northbound lane and hit a guardrail, sending his bike down the side of the road.

They said he was wearing a helmet and bike armour.

Police believe a motorbike rider was wearing a helmet and riding gear when he hit a guardrail and fatally crashed off the Sunshine Motorway between Marcoola and Coolum. John McCutcheon

At this early stage Snr Sgt Campbell said the cause wasn't clear and it could have been due to any number of contributors.

"With a single rider like that, it could have been negotiating a traffic hazard, an oncoming overtaking vehicle, there are just so many variables at play," he said.

"There's nothing forensically yet, like damage to the bike to suggest someone collided with the rider.

"In the coming days people come forward, police process the motorcycle and so forth."

Snr Sgt Campbell apologised to those who were caught up in the "mayhem" of northbound road closure between about 2.45pm to 3.45pm.

"We were conscious that it's a Friday afternoon and tried to expedite that as much as possible," he said.