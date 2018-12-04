Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mutli-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway has caused traffic delays.
A mutli-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway has caused traffic delays. Bev Lacey
News

Motorway crash blocks traffic, causes delays

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a crash on the Sunshine Motorway that caused traffic delays this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the David Low Way exit at Pacific Paradise about 1.20pm to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics were also at the scene but no one required assistance, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

One lane was blocked heading north towards Noosa and delays were expected. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution.

david low way emergency services pacific paradise sunshine coast traffic sunshine motorway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why this huge ex-military plane is landing in Lismore

    Why this huge ex-military plane is landing in Lismore

    News THE aircraft is intact and functional - minus the military secrets.

    Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    Crime But he will dispute the police's version of events

    Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    premium_icon Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    Weather BoM sums up spring as we prepare for scorching summer

    The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

    premium_icon The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

    News Police have issued a stern warning to drone operators

    Local Partners