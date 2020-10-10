Menu
Nathan Herne racing in a support race at the Townsville Supercars. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

‘Motorsport court’ to decide if Herne races at the Mountain

Adam Daunt
10th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
GARRY ROGERS MOTORSPORT has appealed the decision to not provide Nathan Herne with a Superlicence dispensation to the Australian Motorsport Appeals Court.

The Lismore driver had been set to make his Supercar debut at the upcoming Bathurst 1000 with Tyler Everingham as part of GRM’s wildcard entry to the race.

In a statement, Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca said Motorsport Australia and the other bodies had considered Herne’s testing efforts at Winton but remained steadfast in their decision.

“Senior representatives from Motorsport Australia, together with the full Supercars Commission met last week to consider the application by Nathan Herne for a Superlicence dispensation,” Mr Arocca said in a statement.

“All material previously submitted by Mr Herne, together with additional information that was not available at the time of the initial dispensation application was considered by this panel including additional references, along with data from a recent test day provided by GRM.

“Following consideration, it was unanimously determined a dispensation would not be issued in this instance based on all the information submitted as part of this process and before the panel.

“GRM has now indicated it will lodge an appeal with the Australian Motorsport Appeal Court (AMSAC) and this independent body will hear the matter as soon as it is able.”

The outcome will likely be known within days as the event starts on October 15 and a decision is required before that date.

Previously, GRM have stated that they will not run their wildcard entry in the race unless Nathan Herne can be part of the event.

SEE MORE: GRM WON’T RACE WITHOUT HERNE

The decision has been controversial within the racing community with a rival motorsport body deriding the decision.

SEE MORE: RIVAL MOTORSPORT BODIES BICKER OVER HERNE

bathurst 1000 northernriverscommunity northernriverssport supercar v8 supercar v8 supercars
Lismore Northern Star

