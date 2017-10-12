How to save hundreds of dollars on your petrol

MOTORISTS could save hundreds of dollars at the bowser by using the NSW Government's new FuelCheck app.

The app is said to provide more accurate real-time fuel prices for all those using it.

Lismore MP Thomas George said it was a game changer for motorist and enable them to find the best deal by price, location, fuel type and brand.

"By giving motorists a bird's-eye view of the market they can find the cheapest fuel anywhere in the state, providing them with much needed relief at the hip pocket," Mr George said.

Screenshot of fuel prices. Premium 95 across the region at 12:41pm on Wednesday October 11. Samantha Poate

Mr George said the app included all of the popular website functions with multiple exciting new features to make finding the best value for money even easier.

The app also included a favourite stations function, which allows users to save their favourite petrol stations and receive a notification when the petrol reaches their chosen price.

The My trip function utilised Google Maps to enable users find the cheapest petrol station on their journey and direct them to the station.

Screenshot of fuel prices. Premium 95 across the region at 1:55pm on Wednesday October 11. Samantha Poate

Mr George said the app also includes a trends page, which shows the cheapest day of the week to fill up, the day's price range, and allows users to track the changing petrol price over a day, week, month or year.

"Since its launch in August 2016, the FuelCheck website has had over 2.6 million visits and the recently implemented feedback function has seen 95% positive reviews from happy customers. Motorists simply love FuelCheck and will no doubt love the app," Mr George said.

If the price at the pump does not match what is shown on the app, motorists can make a complaint directly to NSW Fair Trading.

The app is available in the App Store and Google Play and is compatible with all iOS and Android phones.

