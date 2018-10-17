Parking fine for ‘waiting in traffic’

The Brisbane City Council photograph supplied with the ticket that Dave says proves he was pressing his breaks and waiting to move forward.

The Brisbane City Council photograph supplied with the ticket that Dave says proves he was pressing his breaks and waiting to move forward.

A BRISBANE motorist is furious after receiving a parking fine based on a drive-by photo when he claims he was only waiting in CBD traffic.

Dave, whose last name has been withheld on request, said he was queued outside the "Tower of Power" at 1 Williams St to access a loading zone when he was snapped by a passing Brisbane City Council inspector.

He backs up his claim by saying the illuminated red tail light on his Toyota Corolla, which was third in line, shows he was pressing the brakes and waiting to move forward.

The photo was taken in late September and Dave did not know he about the ticket until the $130 fine, with a photo of his alleged indiscretion, arrived in the mail.

"They have a few thousand public servants and just three parking bays to pick them up from," Dave said.

"They have based the fine on the photo and I was queued in traffic waiting to advance to pull into the loading zone."

Dave said he has challenged the fine but has yet to receive a response from the council.

Under Queensland's road regulations, it is illegal to "park or stop where there is a continuous yellow line painted along the edge of the road".

A council spokesman said no motorist can park or wait on a "no-standing yellow line" under any circumstances.

The infringement notice issued by Brisbane City Council.

The spokesman did not respond to questions about how often the council conducted "drive-by photos" or if they had received complaints about cars queuing outside 1 Williams Street.

He said there were more than 200 designated areas for passengers to be picked-up or collected.

"Any motorist who believes they have been unfairly fined are able to make use of Council's three-stage appeals process by contacting Council's 24 hour contact centre on 3403 8888," the spokesman said.

Dave said he is prepared to challenge the fine in court because it was wrong to fine drivers that were waiting in traffic.