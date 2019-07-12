Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorist killed in Gateway Motorway crash

by Cloe Read
12th Jul 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has been killed and a major motorway was closed after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in north Brisbane.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a vehicle had lost control and hit a guardrail on the Gateway Motorway at Braken Ridge.

Paramedics treated one person, of unknown age and gender, for critical injuries about 2pm.
Police said the person died and their next of kin is being notified.

The crash involved several vehicles in the right lane after Wyampa Rd.

Authorities have since reopened the Gateway Motorway, but delays are still expected.

In the moments after the crash, major congestion was sparked in the area, including on the Bruce Hwy southbound, with traffic back to Murrumba Downs, and northbound with congestion back to Taigum.

Major traffic delays have been caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: QldTraffic
Major traffic delays have been caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: QldTraffic

Detours were in place with Queensland Traffic warning motorists to expect "significant" delays and to avoid the area if possible.

In a tweet, motorists were urged to consider making their journey via Redcliffe or Lawton.

Traffic is being diverted southbound via Gympie Arterial Road.

More Stories

editors picks gateway motorway road toll

Top Stories

    Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

    premium_icon Pet sanctuary owner faces court over animal cruelty charges

    Crime RSPCA inspectors raided her property after a formal complaint was made about a concern for animal welfare.

    REVEALED: Revamp of Ballina airport terminal now finished

    premium_icon REVEALED: Revamp of Ballina airport terminal now finished

    News The $4.6 million project has made a huge difference

    Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

    premium_icon Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

    Community "Lismore is now known for its pole dancing prowess”

    VOTE NOW: 13 best burger joints in Northern Rivers

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 13 best burger joints in Northern Rivers

    Food & Entertainment Where is the best place to get a burger on the Northern Rivers?