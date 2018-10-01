Menu
Motorist crashes through fish and chip store front

Stuart Cumming
1st Oct 2018 8:47 AM
A CAR has crashed through the front of Coast fish and chip shop this morning.

Blue Marlin Takeaway owner Richard Simson said a woman had accidentally driven through the glass front of his family's Maple Street takeaway in Maleny.

Emergency services were called to the scene 6.30am Monday.

"Someone forgot to put their foot on the brake," Mr Simson said.

"It's broken a big plate glass window."

The woman was not injured and there was no structural damage to the building.

"She is a customer so it is all fair in love and war."

He said he would board-up the damage and wait for the public holiday to pass so he could get someone in to replace the glass.

