Motorhome driver's 'drama' with a truck driver

This is the truck that Rob Peroni said allegedly ran over his trailer.

A MOTORHOME driver has hit out at a truck driver who allegedly "ran over his trailer".

Rob Peroni, who shares his story of touring around Australia in a 1969 Bedford Vam Motorhome on YouTube under "Project Harmony" posted a video to the Facebook group Old Bus Motorhomes Australia on Thursday detailing what he labelled a "little drama" at a parking bay on the Gold Coast.

He said he had parked his motorhome on the side of the road near a Bunnings at the Gold Coast and soon a "truck with a trailer" had parked behind him and his trailer for the night.

Rob Peroni hit out at the truck driver.

Rob said he was "a little concerned" about how close the truck had parked to him, but all was fine until 6am the next morning when he was awoken with a "bang".

"He's driven straight over the back of the trailer and pushed it all in," he said.

He said the driver was happy to exchange details, however was "totally rude".

"He said 'mate I usually park here, and I didn't expect to see you', but he parked his truck there the night before, he saw us, he knew we were there.

"He just wanted to play silly buggers, I was really shocked. I'm not parked in a truck stop, but on the side of the road behind Bunnings. It was a pretty rude awakening."

Rob said he reported the incident with police.