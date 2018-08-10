Menu
Man injured in Paget crash
News

Motorcyclists taken to hospital after overnight crashes

Madura Mccormack
by
10th Aug 2018 8:56 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in Paget overnight.

Queensland Police said the 31-year-old Eimeo man was riding along John Vella Dr when he lost control.

Emergency services were called about 12.28am.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after crashing his motorcycle at a private address at Mia Mia.

He suffered head injuries but was taken in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

crashes emergency mia mia motorcycle paget queensland ambulance
Mackay Daily Mercury

