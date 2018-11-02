Motorcyclists ride for drought relief and depression

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Last years Compression Against Depression ride

FOR THE ninth year in a row, motorcyclists across the Northern Rivers will meet up, ride and raise funds to support people who are battling depression.

And this year, the ongoing drought across NSW has hit farms hard.

Failing crops, water shortages and starving livestock weigh heavily on the mental health of rural farming families.

Northern Rider Quarterly Magazine has made a commitment to support farmers through their annual event, Compression Against Depression - Social Ride 2018.

The Motorcycle Ride & Raffle raises funds for drought relief, offering practical assistance to farming communities.

The ride begins this Sunday, November 4, at Lismore Motorcycle,s where riders gather for a 7.30am breakfast and a 9.30am cruise, heading east to campaign for positive mental health. Tickets for the raffle offer a chance to win a Suzuki motorbike.

Nicholas Kostyn, editor of Northern Rider Quarterly magazine said all proceeds raised will go directly to their drought appeal to buy feed and produce that will then be transported to farmers who have been brutally affected by drought.

Mr Kostyn's personal passion to support this course began after seeing the devastating and ongoing effects of drought for rural farmers who have not yet received funding from other mainstream methods such as governments.