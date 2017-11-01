Motorcyclists gear up for Compression ride

LIFELINE THROWN: The 8th annual Compression versus Depression event for Northern Rivers Lifeline in on Sunday November 5 and all motorcyclists welcome.

LIFELINE THROWN: The 8th annual Compression versus Depression event for Northern Rivers Lifeline in on Sunday November 5 and all motorcyclists welcome. Supplied

MOTORCYCLISTS will be roaring into town and showing their support at the 8th annual Compression versus Depression event on Sunday.

And no matter if you ride a dirt bike, a cafe racer or a touring bike, everyone in the Northern Rivers motorcycling community was invited.

CvD8 was an annual event that engages the Northern Rivers' motorcycling community by encouraging a positive approach to mental health challenges. It raises funds for Lifeline Northern Rivers' local 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention service.

The ride promotes awareness of the mental health issues that can potentially affect anybody in our community and highlights the positive part that we can all play in destigmatising and responding to those issues.

Lifeline's Lismore centre manager, Niall Mulligan, said it's a wonderful event.

"We see the participation of a whole range of motorcycle enthusiasts, with their ethos of mateship and mutual support, as providing an ideal opportunity to remind everybody to look out for the emotional well‐being of themselves, their family, their mates and their community,” he said.

"Once again the event has received tremendous support from the local motorcycle community and related businesses and we are particularly appreciative that for the third time the Health Services Union NSW/ACT has come on board as a major sponsor.”

Mr Mulligan said the event kicks off at the Green Garage, corner Tennyson and Browning St, Byron Bay. Everyone was invited to grab some mates and a coffee from 7am and have a look at the motorcycles for an informal Show'n'Shine.

Registration for the Ride begins at 7.30am with cost of $30 per person which includes lunch and a $10 ticket in the major raffle for a Suzuki DR 650SE motorbike valued at $8500.

The CvD8 ride leaves at 9.30am.

Mr Mulligan said for those who don't ride but still like to join in the festivities and show their support for Lifeline Northern Rivers, there's live music at The Bowlo from 1pm, plus lots of smaller raffles

Gerard Hayes, HSU NSW/ACT State Secretary said they are proud to support the event for the third year.

"Lifeline plays an important role in our community,” he said.

"It is great to see so many people coming together to help break down the stigmas associated with mental health and to let those in need know they have friends and organisations they can talk to.”

Daryl Head, CEO myPlates, said he was delighted and proud to be a major sponsor.

"We understand the passion, the joy and the camaraderie the comes from riding motorcycles with your mates,” he said.

"The bike is our fireplace and our shed, our place to talk and share, our place of fun and escape, all vital tools to beat depression.”

Northern Rider Quarterly Magazine editor and CvD coordinator, Nicholas Kostyn, said the attitude of the motorcycle community to the event has been wonderful.

"We have received generous sponsorship and support from local businesses and local motorcycle clubs,” he said.

" We are looking forward to a great event that will allow us to celebrate our love of motorcycling with a few mates, encourage all road users to look twice for bikes and raise money for a worthy local cause.”