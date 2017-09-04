Motorcyclist to be airlifted after crash on Bruxner Hwy

A MOTORCYCLIST will be airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a truck on the Bruxner Highway this afternoon.

Paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the stretch of highway about 6km near Drake toward Tenterfield about 2.30pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the motorbike rider, a man in his 30s, was said to be suffering possible fractures to his arms, legs and pelvis.

It is understood the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are treating the injured motorcyclist and preparing to airlift him to the Gold Coast University Hospital.