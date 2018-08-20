Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville.
Breaking

Motorcyclist injured in serious crash

Liana Turner
by
20th Aug 2018 4:45 PM

A MAN in his mid-30s is being treated after his motorbike collided with another vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene on Ballina Rd, Alstonville about 4.30pm.

He said the incident was close to the Bruxner Highway entrance.

He said three ambulance crews were called to the scene, and one had arrived.

A member of the public, a doctor, was already at the scene and had begun CPR on the motorcyclist.

The spokesman said the man was not conscious.

No other injuries have been reported.

According to Live Traffic NSW, eastbound traffic on the Bruxner Highway is heavily affected.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said it was unclear whether any lanes were closed, but motorists should expect delays and exercise caution.

bruxner highway crash northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

