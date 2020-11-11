Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coffs Harbour Hospital after a motorcyclist hit a kangaroo overnight. Photo: WRHS
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coffs Harbour Hospital after a motorcyclist hit a kangaroo overnight. Photo: WRHS
News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting kangaroo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital after he hit a kangaroo overnight.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked in the early hours off this morning to carry out a urgent medical retrieval from Coffs Harbour Hospital.

A 52-year-old male suffered serious head injuries following a collision with a kangaroo on his motorbike on outskirts of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday night.

He was initially treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The man was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle where he was stabilised by staff for further specialist medical treatment.

coffs harbour hospital john hunter hospital kangaroo motorcycle westpac rescue helicopter service
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Take a closer look at plans for popular swimming spot

        Premium Content Take a closer look at plans for popular swimming spot 

        News PROPOSED plans for Bexhill Quarry aim to turn the problem site into a safer asset for the community.

        • 11th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
        Man abuses parents in 37 calls over 6 hours, court hears

        Premium Content Man abuses parents in 37 calls over 6 hours, court hears

        News He allegedly threatened to burn down his parents' house, kill them

        Demountables to be put in at $50M Ballina super school

        Premium Content Demountables to be put in at $50M Ballina super school

        News THE “state of the art” school has been open for less than two years.

        North Coast man caught dealing drugs while on parole

        Premium Content North Coast man caught dealing drugs while on parole

        News He told police in a recorded interview he was sometimes the “middle man” for drug...