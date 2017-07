PARAMEDICS are treating a motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, who reportedly crashed into a tree at The Channon.

Emergency services rushed to Tuntable Creek Rd just before 5pm.

NSW Ambulance confirmed the man is suffering from a broken leg and possible chest injuries.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.

It is expected to be landing at The Channon Showground soon.