Motorcyclist injured, highway closed after crash

ALL northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are closed after a second crash this afternoon.

A motorcyclist is believed to have been struck and then run over after the incident at Tanglewood.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene about 4.34pm.

He said the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was being assessed by paramedics.

"He's complaining of serious pain in his neck, back, chest and pelvis,” he said.

He said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been called to the scene.

The helicopter is planning to land north of the crash scene.

He said the driver of the other vehicle was a 55-year-old man, who was also conscious.

The crash followed an earlier incident involving a truck at Clothiers Creek Rd.