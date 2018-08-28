Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist injured in crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
28th Aug 2018 7:34 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital a collision with a kangaroo at Lowood early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Glamorgan Vale Rd just after 5am.

The rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.

It comes after a pedestrian was injured in a crash with a truck at Redbank overnight.

The crash happened on Henderson St and Kruger Pde shortly before 5.30pm.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

lowood qas redbank traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Like f--- I'm under arrest': G'bah woman caught for thefts

    'Like f--- I'm under arrest': G'bah woman caught for thefts

    Crime THE 42-year-old allegedly stole 14 pairs of shoes, 13 handbags and four wallets, along with underwear, jumpers, socks and pants.

    • 28th Aug 2018 8:10 AM
    $6.5m housing development an 'accident waiting to happen'

    premium_icon $6.5m housing development an 'accident waiting to happen'

    News Opposition to $6.5m East Lismore project continues to grow

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    Ballet student's meteoric rise to world stage

    premium_icon Ballet student's meteoric rise to world stage

    News This Wollongbar teen has only been dancing for two years

    Local Partners