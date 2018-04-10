Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is being treated after his motorbike collided with a car on Nimbin Rd.
A man is being treated after his motorbike collided with a car on Nimbin Rd. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Breaking

Motorcyclist flung 10m through air after crash

Liana Turner
by
10th Apr 2018 2:28 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST is being treated after he collided with a car and was flung through the air.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Nimbin Rd, between Lismore and Nimbin, about 1.30pm.

She said the motorbike rider - a man in his 30s - had collided with the rear of a car and was flung 10m through the air.

He then struck a sign and a railing on the side of the road, she said.

The rider has suffered leg and arm injuries as well as facial abrasions and he is being treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Three ambulances were called to the scene, near Jiggi, and two remained en route as of 2.20pm.

jiggi nimbin rd northern rivers accident
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $146 million worth of new projects identified for Lismore

    $146 million worth of new projects identified for Lismore

    Council News A MAJOR redevelopment of the city centre, "Southbank-style" riverfronts and showground improvements are on the table as part of the new Lismore Prospectus.

    Dangerous surf conditions forecast tomorrow

    Dangerous surf conditions forecast tomorrow

    Weather Boaters should reconsider their plans

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:32 PM
    NOW OPEN: With six new bridges, Lions Rd is finally ready

    NOW OPEN: With six new bridges, Lions Rd is finally ready

    Council News Why did the rooster cross the bridge? Because council staff fixed it

    $35 million boost for roads and infrastructure

    $35 million boost for roads and infrastructure

    Council News RESIDENTS set to reap the rewards of record grant funding success.

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:46 PM

    Local Partners