Motorcyclist flung 10m through air after crash

A man is being treated after his motorbike collided with a car on Nimbin Rd. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

A MOTORCYCLIST is being treated after he collided with a car and was flung through the air.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Nimbin Rd, between Lismore and Nimbin, about 1.30pm.

She said the motorbike rider - a man in his 30s - had collided with the rear of a car and was flung 10m through the air.

He then struck a sign and a railing on the side of the road, she said.

The rider has suffered leg and arm injuries as well as facial abrasions and he is being treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Three ambulances were called to the scene, near Jiggi, and two remained en route as of 2.20pm.