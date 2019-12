Westpac helicopter attends a serious motorcyclist accident on the Bruxner Highway earlier today.

TREVOR VEALE

About 1.30pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to Mallanganee to transport a 69-year-old man to hospital following a motorcycle crash.

Than suffered serious chest and head injuries and was escorted in flight by the Critical Care Medical Team, to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The motorcyclist accident occured on the Bruxner Highway.