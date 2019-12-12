Menu
Motorcyclist feared dead after crash

by Shiloh Payne
12th Dec 2019 7:56 AM
A MAN is feared dead after a motorbike crash in Brisbane on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Northgate Rd and Peary St in Northgate just before 5pm, where a rider was treated by paramedics for critical injuries on scene.

It was believed the motorcycle collided with a car, a police spokesman said.

The accident came only hours after an 84-year-old man died in a crash on the Gold Coast.

About 3pm a car crashed into a fence on Santa Cruz Boulevard in Clear Island Waters.

The man died at the scene despite paramedics' efforts to revive him.

Police are investigating whether he suffered a medical condition which may have caused the crash.

