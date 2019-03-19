Motorcyclist disqualified to 2033 lodges pleas on charges

Keith Stewart Mouat, 49, from Kyogle, has faced court after repeatedly riding a motorcycle despite his licence being disqualified.

A MAN caught riding a motorbike despite his licence being disqualified until 2033 has fronted court.

Kyogle man Keith Stewart Mouat, 49, was arrested on Thursday as he was wanted for 18 alleged offences.

Solicitor Ian McKay lodged guilty pleas on Mr Mouat's behalf to the majority of the charges against him in Lismore Local Court on Friday.

This included the offences of driving while disqualified, and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle from two incidents in January and two incidents in February.

He also pleaded guilty to driving in a dangerous manner, not obeying a police direction and driving a vehicle for which the motor vehicle tax had not been paid.

The dangerous driving charge and charge of not obeying police directions were related to an incident from January 30.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik withdrew charges of negligent driving, overtaking when unsafe, not keeping left of a dividing line and failing to indicate, which related to the same date.

In applying for bail on his client's behalf, Mr McKay told the court Mouat had been through a "turbulent period" and had a "long-standing" relationship with methadone.

"He says this offending occurred in the context of ice use, which was essentially forced upon him," Mr McKay said.

He said the people "forcing" Mouat to use ice had been taking his pension money, buying the drug with it and giving him some.

"The offending occurred when he was looking to get food for basic necessities," Mr McKay said.

The court heard Mouat had been to a detox centre, which he left on Tuesday, and hoped to connect with the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment program if granted bail.

"He tells me the motorcycle has been sold, so he's not as risk of riding that again," Mr McKay said.

Mr McKay said his client claimed to be terminally ill and hoped to be at liberty to gather material for the court proceedings.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, saying Mouat's offending was "ongoing" and releasing him could post a risk to "protection of individuals in the community".

Magistrate David Heilpern said, particularly in light of his dangerous driving charge, the defendant would likely spend time in prison.

He refused bail and ordered a sentencing assessment report.

Mouat is expected to be sentenced on May 6.