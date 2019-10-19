Motorcyclist critical following crash

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyalgum to assist.

A 59-YEAR-OLD male is in critical condition and being treated on scene after a motorcycle crash earlier today.

About 11.50am this morning, NSW ambulance crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Limpinwood road, Tyalgum, NSW.

The male driver was found unconscious at the scene and female passenger was found conscious and taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital to be assessed for a shoulder injury and minor abrasions.

