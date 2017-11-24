Motorcyclist crashes into car on highway

CRASH: An ambulance attended the scene of a motorcycle accident on Thursday morning on Ballina Rd near the Rous Rd roundabout.

CRASH: An ambulance attended the scene of a motorcycle accident on Thursday morning on Ballina Rd near the Rous Rd roundabout. File

A MOTORCYCLIST has run into the rear of a motor-vehicle near the corner of Ballina Rd and Rous Rd this morning.

An ambulance spokesman said the motorcycle was a male in his late 50s who suffered minor injuries.

"At 9.05am today an ambulance was called to the Ballina Rd near Rous Rd,” he said.

"It appears a motorbike ran into the back of a car and a male patient is concious and breathing, he's suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.”

NSW Fire and Rescue Lismore posted on social media a crew from Goonellabah Fire Station were on the way to a traffic incident on the Bruxner Highway Goonellabah with the location described as Bruxner Crescent or the Rous Road roundabout