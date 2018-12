A man in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital in Toowoomba.

A man in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital in Toowoomba. LifeFlight

A MAN in his 40s has been prepared to be airlifted to hospital with a serious injury after coming off his motorbike in south-west Queensland.

Paramedics treated the rider for a severe leg injury at the incident, which occurred on Smiths Rd in Taroom about 3.40pm.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter flew the man to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition this afternoon.