Motorcycle rider killed after hitting cow

News

Aisling Brennan
19th Feb 2019 9:11 AM

A MOTORCYLE rider has died after hitting a cow at Eltham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police District Duty Officer Rob Hindle said the unidentified man died at the scene after colliding with the cow.

"At 5am a motorcycle rider was heading east on Eltham Rd when he was east of Boatharbour Rd he impacted with the cow,” he said.

Police are still in the process of contacting the man's family about the fatality.

Eltham Rd remains closed in both directions to traffic but is expected to re-open by 10am.

