Motorcycle crash, rider in hospital
A THIRD motor vehicle crash has been reported on a day which has kept emergency services extremely busy across the region.
Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Ewing said a single vehicle motorbike occurred around 11.30am today.
“The accident happened on Corndale Rd at Corndale and involved a motorcyclist around 11.36am today,” he said.
“The male rider sustained a compound fracture to his ankle.
It is understood the man was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
This crash follows a four car crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki this morning and a crash at Goonengerry this afternoon.
Act Insp Ewing asked everyone to take extra care on the road this weekend.