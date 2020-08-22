Menu
MOTORBIKE CRASH: A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a single vehicle crash on the Northern Rivers on August 22, 2020.
News

Motorcycle crash, rider in hospital

Alison Paterson
22nd Aug 2020 3:45 PM
A THIRD motor vehicle crash has been reported on a day which has kept emergency services extremely busy across the region.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Ewing said a single vehicle motorbike occurred around 11.30am today.

“The accident happened on Corndale Rd at Corndale and involved a motorcyclist around 11.36am today,” he said.

“The male rider sustained a compound fracture to his ankle.

It is understood the man was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This crash follows a four car crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki this morning and a crash at Goonengerry this afternoon.

Act Insp Ewing asked everyone to take extra care on the road this weekend.

ambulances corndale lismore motorcycle crash norther rivers crash richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

