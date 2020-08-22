Motorcycle crash, rider in hospital

MOTORBIKE CRASH: A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a single vehicle crash on the Northern Rivers on August 22, 2020.

MOTORBIKE CRASH: A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a single vehicle crash on the Northern Rivers on August 22, 2020.

A THIRD motor vehicle crash has been reported on a day which has kept emergency services extremely busy across the region.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Ewing said a single vehicle motorbike occurred around 11.30am today.

“The accident happened on Corndale Rd at Corndale and involved a motorcyclist around 11.36am today,” he said.

“The male rider sustained a compound fracture to his ankle.

It is understood the man was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This crash follows a four car crash on Wyrallah Rd, Tucki Tucki this morning and a crash at Goonengerry this afternoon.

Act Insp Ewing asked everyone to take extra care on the road this weekend.