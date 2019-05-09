Motorcyclist has number of injuries after colliding with 4WD

SLOW DOWN: Emergency services are asking traffic to slow down as they attend a crash between a motorcyclist and a 4WD in Goonellebah.

UPDATE 2.15PM: A MOTORCYCLIST who was struck by a 4WD on the Bruxner Highway in Lismore this afternoon is still being treated by paramedics.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the motorcyclist has a number of injuries.

It is understood he is being stabilised before being transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital.

"But he was wearing his helmet," she said.

"The driver of the 4WD, a man in his 40s, is being treated for minor injuries."

UPDATE 1.56pm: TWO ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash between a 4WD and a motorcycle.

An Ambulance NSW representative said the paramedics are treating the motorcyclist at the intersection of High St and Ballina Rd.

"Two ambulance crews have responded and are treating the patient, a 30-year old male motorcyclist," she said.

"The patient is conscious and breathing."

A Fire & Rescue NSW representative said a crew from Goonellabah fire station are also at the scene to assist the ambulance crews.

Original story: A CRASH between a four wheel drive and a motorcycle is holding up traffic in Lismore this afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ballina Rd and Deloraine Rd, Lismore Heights.

It is understood the motorcyclist is still lying on the road and an ambulance is on scene.

Police have been called to manage traffic.

A passing motorist said traffic is being delayed by the crash.

"There's vehicles banking up down the road," she said.

