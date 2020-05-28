Motorbike to ‘Baby Shark’: Charlie’s new goal celebration

COVID-19 has changed the AFL, but this could be the strangest. With no crowds at the Gabba, Lions players have selected songs to play after their goals.

Brisbane excitement machine Charlie Cameron is ready to rock the Gabba in 2020.

Sort of.

With no crowds allowed into the ground due to COVID-19, Lions players have been asked to nominate a song to blare over the Gabba's loudspeakers after they have kicked a goal.

The All-Australian small forward has chosen the hypnotic children's tune "Baby Shark" to play after he boots a major.

And it might not be the strangest selection as some Brisbane players were tardy with their song choice so Lions skipper Dayne Zorko picked the tunes for them.

Cameron was a crowd favourite at the Gabba in 2019 when he kicked 57 goals with his motorbike-revving celebration firmly entrenched as his trademark.

But a new post-goal celebration could be in the works to suit the song choice.

The former Marist Brothers Ashgrove student fed off the energy of the heaving Gabba crowds last year when he spearheaded Brisbane's surge into the finals.

Charlie Cameron has had to modify his trademark revving motorbike goal celebration.

But he and the Lions now need to bring their own noise.

"It was pretty tough in Round 1 at the MCG with no crowds there,'' Cameron said.

"We've just got to create that energy ourselves as a team.

"It will be tough but we'll look forward to it. Every club will adapt to it.''

The life of a small forward in the AFL can be feast or famine with their output often decided by the bounce of the ball. Cameron is confident he can regain his touch quickly in what he predicts will be a fast and furious style of football in 2020.

"The speed of play … a lot of high-energy players will be out there and ready to go. It will be short and sharp, I don't mind it,'' Cameron said.

Charlie Cameron gives direction to his teammates at Lions training.

"You'll be trying to keep your good players out there as long as you can (in the shortened quarters). Teams will want to score quicker, you don't want to be behind chasing people down.

"Shorter game time will be a lot easier for me. I can have a lot more impact with shorter quarters.

"Players did their work over the break, it's just about chemistry now. Everyone is looking fit at the moment with the extra pre-season."

Brisbane will host Fremantle at the Gabba on Saturday, June 13 when the 2020 premiership gets underway.

Originally published as Motorbike to 'Baby Shark': Charlie's new goal celebration