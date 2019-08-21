Menu
Dash cam footage captures rider's 'stupidity'
News

Motorbike rider’s stupidity caught on dash cam

Matty Holdsworth
21st Aug 2019 6:00 AM
DASH cam footage has captured a motorbike rider doing a wheelie down the middle of one of the Sunshine Coast's narrowest bridges, close to oncoming traffic.

The video, obtained by the Sunshine Coast Daily, shows a group of three riders heading over the David Low Way Bridge towards Bli Bli with the lead rider performing the manoeuvre.

The rider crosses the bridge close to the centre markings before flying past traffic headed in the opposite direction.

Dashcam footage has showed a motorbike rider's sheer 'stupidity' while riding on the narrow David Low Way Bridge at Bli Bli, putting his and other motorists lives at risk.
Sunshine Coast Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said the manner the bike was being used in was both "reckless and stupid".

"You're putting yourself and other road users at risk," Sen Sgt Panoho said.

"Vehicles are not designed to operate like that, especially not on an open roadway.

"There is no way of knowing the road surface or the capacity to ride on it.

"People who do this need to be pulled in line.

"No fine comes close to losing control and killing someone. If they put that bike down there's nowhere to go. It's plain and simply stupidity."

Snr Sgt Panoho said it was a poor way to start road safety week.

bli blim dash cam david low way bridge editors picks road safety week shane panoho sunshine coast
