Motorbike rider on wrong side of road had no helmet

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he was caught on an unregistered motorbike without a helmet while riding on the wrong side of the road.

The Coraki man had also been disqualified from driving.

Police will allege that at 10.50am on Friday police saw the man riding a motorbike on the incorrect side of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Coraki.

He was in company of another man on a motorbike. Neither rider had a helmet on and police were able to recognise the 22-year-old.

Police tried to get the man to pull over, but he refused. Both riders accelerated away on Union St and drove towards Box Ridge. Due to the dangerous manner of driving by both riders police did not engage in a pursuit.

Later that day police arrested the 22-year-old at a Coraki address and he was taken to Lismore Police Station. Checks on his licence revealed he was disqualified from driving until 2023.

He has been charged with police pursuit, drive dangerously, drive furiously, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and not wearing a helmet.

He was refused bail and will appear in court again in January.

Police are still trying to find the second motorbike rider involved in this incident. If you know who the second rider is please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E67400969. All calls are treated with confidentiality.