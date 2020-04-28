Menu
The Alphadale RFS crew was called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway. Photo: Alphadale RFS.
Motorbike rider killed in horror Bruxner Highway crash

Alison Paterson
28th Apr 2020 8:07 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST who collided with a motor vehicle east of Lismore yesterday has died.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the incident occurred around 3.50pm on the Bruxner Hwy at the Alphadale Rd intersection.

"The man was taken to the Lismore Base Hospital and has since died," he said.

"The driver of the other car was taken to Lismore Hospital for mandatory testing."

Insp Vandergriend said the crash happened during a downpour.

"The man's family have been informed," he said.

"The Police Crash Investigation Unit were appraised of the incident, however, the investigation remains with local police."

Insp Vandergriend said a report will be prepared for the coroner.

