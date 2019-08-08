Menu
Motorbike rider killed after crashing into tree

8th Aug 2019 7:34 AM
A MAN has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Coffs Harbour overnight.

About 1.30am, emergency services were called to Donn-Patterson Drive, near Bonalbo Close, following reports a motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree.

The rider was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, where he later died.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 23-year-old man.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist forensic police.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

coffs harbour motorbike crash
Lismore Northern Star

