News

Motorbike rider impaled in crash

by Talisa Eley
27th Jul 2018 5:31 PM

UPDATE: QAS report a patient was airlifted to PA Hospital with back and abdominal injuries following a motorcycle incident in Coulson at 12.30pm.

EARLIER: A motobike rider has been impaled by a metal object during an off-road accident at a bike track west of Beaudesert.

The man in his 40s came of the bike just before 12.30pm, at the Queensland Moto Park on Beaudesert Boonah Rd at Coulson.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rider suffered back, neck and head injuries and was impaled through the abdomen by a bike part.

The man is conscious, in a serious but stable condition, the spokesman said.

Paramedics are at the scene and the man will be flown by rescue helicopter to a Brisbane hospital for treatment.

