Motorbike rider hits tree west of Casino

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a crash west of Casino.

A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruxner Highway, west of Casino.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said they were tasked yesterday afternoon to Drake.

"It was reported that a 31-year-old male motorbike rider had collided with a tree 5km east of Drake on the Bruxner Highway," the spokesman said.

"The rider was treated on scene by road ambulance paramedics and transported to Drake oval where the rescue helicopter then transported the rider to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition."