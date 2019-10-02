Motorbike rider hit by car on Pacific Highway

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Pacfic Highway this morning.

NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to the bridge near River St, Wardell about 9.30am this morning after a motorbike rider hit by car.

The man in his 60s was reported to have had wrist pain and was transported to hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on call but returned to base after crews assessed the patient.

Drivers are being urged to take precaution as traffic in both directions could be backed up along the Pacific Highway following the crash.