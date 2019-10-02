Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW ambulance
NSW ambulance Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Breaking

Motorbike rider hit by car on Pacific Highway

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Oct 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Pacfic Highway this morning.

NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to the bridge near River St, Wardell about 9.30am this morning after a motorbike rider hit by car.

The man in his 60s was reported to have had wrist pain and was transported to hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on call but returned to base after crews assessed the patient.

Drivers are being urged to take precaution as traffic in both directions could be backed up along the Pacific Highway following the crash.

nsw ambulance pacific highway accident wardell
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    News "FIX our roads” -- it's a common complaint on the Northern Rivers. But how many kilometres do our councils have to look after, and how much do they spend?

    Treasures to be found at ultimate man cave sale

    premium_icon Treasures to be found at ultimate man cave sale

    News Massive collection of Australiana memorabilia to go under the hammer

    175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    premium_icon 175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    News A development application for the Evans Head site has been lodged

    COUNCIL QUOTAS: Do we need them to break into 'boy's club'?

    premium_icon COUNCIL QUOTAS: Do we need them to break into 'boy's club'?

    Council News Is it time for there to be female quotas in local government