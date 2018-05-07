Mates desperately tried to save motorcyclist's life

Emergency services were called to Summerland Way, near Amarina Road, at Leeville, about 13km from Casino, after reports a car and two motorcycles had collided.

A CRIME scene was been declared on the Summerland Way south of Casino, where a motorbike rider in his 30s died in a crash.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnson said police were called to the collision at Leeville around 9.30am.

A group of motorcycles had been riding together when a driver of a ute collided with two of the riders.

"It looks like a white utility appeared in front of oncoming traffic that consisted of several motorcycles, between six to eight motorcycles travelling in convoy," Insp Johnson said.

"As a result the ute has collided with two of those motorcycles, unfortunately a rider in his 30s passed away at the scene after his fellow riders performed CPR on him."

Insp Johnson said another rider, in his 50s, collided with the rear of the ute.

"He has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance and is in a stable condition," she said.

The crash closed the Summerland Way for a number of hours while the scene was cleared and investigations took place.

The driver of the ute, a man aged in his 20s, was not injured and was taken to Casino Memorial Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police are also expected to follow up with a person who drove through the crime scene, despite being told to stop by officers.

Insp Johnson said the driver's details had been noted and officers would make further inquiries.