Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

L-plate motorbike rider caught doing 110km/h in school zone

An L-plate motorbike rider has been caught doing 110km/h in a school zone in Lismore.
An L-plate motorbike rider has been caught doing 110km/h in a school zone in Lismore. Bev Lacey

POLICE have stopped a learner motorbike rider after he was detected travelling at 110km/h in a 40km/h school zone in Lismore yesterday.

Shortly before 9.30am police attached to Richmond Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting stationary speed enforcement on Hindmarsh St, Lismore, when they detected the rider.

Officers stopped the motorcycle on Laurel Ave to speak with the rider who underwent a roadside breath test. He returned a negative reading.

The 18-year-old man's driver's licence was suspended.

He was issued with a $2530 infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit in the school zone by more than 45km/h.

Topics:  lismore motorbike richmond lac school zone

Lismore Northern Star
Call for curfew as teen gangs terrorise Ballina

Call for curfew as teen gangs terrorise Ballina

FED-UP residents are calling for action, and a front-line security guard says it's "only a matter of time" before someone is seriously hurt or killed.

Better internet speeds for Lismore 'by end of next year'

Shadow Minster for Regional Communications Stephen Jones in Lismore with Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith to discuss the NBNs lack of action on the Lismore CBD rollout.

"They are ditching the old fibre to the node model"

Bruised and bloodied adventurer gets rescued at sea

SAFE NOW: Grant Rawlinson (in red), who attempted to row from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand, was rescued by Ballina Marine Rescue.

He was "sick with fear" after 24 days on the water

You will not believe your arts

ROCK AND FLUFFY EARS: Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

Local stars will shine bright at the arts showcase

Local Partners