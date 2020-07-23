Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Booyong man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home
A Booyong man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home
Crime

Motorbike, luxury watches, cash stolen during break-in

Liana Turner
23rd Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOOYONG man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home.

Jackson Barrow, 28, also known as Jackson Erin Burrows, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court by video link from custody on Monday when his solicitor, Kylie Anderson-Clarke, lodged a not guilty plea for a charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege Mr Barrow, previously from Fernleigh, and two co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15 this year.

They allegedly stole a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered the police brief of evidence to be filed by August 17.

The matter will return to court on September 7.

Ms Anderson-Clarke asked Mr Dakin to adjourn other unrelated matters to the same date.

Mr Barrow is yet to be sentenced for driving offences, including driving while disqualified and driving an uninsured vehicle in Goonellabah on May 9 this year.

Those traffic matters - which he pleaded guilty to on May 28 - breached two community corrections orders he was serving at the time.

Those orders, which each spanned two years, were for possessing knuckledusters and stealing a mountain bike on separate occasions in Ballina.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime lismore crime northern rivers crime theft allegations
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15,000 jobs lost in Northern NSW during pandemic

        premium_icon 15,000 jobs lost in Northern NSW during pandemic

        News NEW data shows the industries that have been most affected between February and May.

        Why much-loved Lismore shop could close after 20 years

        premium_icon Why much-loved Lismore shop could close after 20 years

        News Owner says he is struggling to keep the doors open

        Grandmother couldn’t remember crashes after taking meds

        premium_icon Grandmother couldn’t remember crashes after taking meds

        News Goonellabah woman “horrified” to learn of Christmas Day crashes

        Drug, weapon charges against ex-Army woman dropped

        premium_icon Drug, weapon charges against ex-Army woman dropped

        Crime 29-year-old had been charged alongside a Nimbin man