A MAN in his 40s suffered injuries after he hit a kangaroo on his motorbike at Meridan Plains early this morning.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Woodlands Blvd and Kawana Way about 6am.

Paramedics assessed the man at the scene and he did not need to be hospitalised, the spokesman said.

No delays were expected in the area.