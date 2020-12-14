Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Crime

Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

14th Dec 2020 8:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has suffered broken bones and has had teeth knocked out after he was hit by a motorbike at a park south of Brisbane.

Police are seeking witnesses to the event at Evergreen Park at Loganlea about 5.30pm on Sunday.

They say the man was walking his dog in the park when he approached a man on a motorbike who was alleged riding dangerously in the area.

After an argument, the rider is alleged to have deliberately ridden his bike into the man.

The man was taken to Logan Hospital and has received treatment for a broken leg and jaw and missing teeth.

Anyone with information, or footage, is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

More Stories

crash hit and run motorbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'INTENSE': Rain still coming and it will be heavy, BOM warns

        Premium Content 'INTENSE': Rain still coming and it will be heavy, BOM warns

        News TWEED, Byron, Ballina and Lismore have forecasts of 80-200mm of rain for Monday, but it could get worse in some small areas.

        PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

        Weather Parts of the region have copped almost 400mm of rain

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        News Several schools have been impacted by flooding on local roads

        • 14th Dec 2020 9:06 AM
        1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        Premium Content 1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        News Essential Energy has reported outages across the Northern Rivers