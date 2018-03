A man has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash south west of Tenterfield yesterday.

A spokesman from the rescue chopper said they had reports that a 42-year-old man was involved in a single motorbike collision near Stannum.

The condition of the rider was reported as stable.

He was treated at the scene at taken by helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital.