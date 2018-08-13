Motor rally, mountain bike trails on the agenda at Kyogle

The next Kyogle Council meeting will be held this Monday at 5pm.

KYOGLE Council is set to hold its monthly meeting on Monday, and has some major items on the agenda.

Delivering drought relief

WITH the recent announcement the entire state is now drought declared, one councillor wants to make sure they offer support.

A motion will be put forward by Cr Hayden Doolan for the council to provide feed and water assistance to drought affected families, which will more than likely be in Tamworth.

If councillors vote for the motion, it will mean the delivery of a truckload of donated hay and a truckload of water to farmers in the central west region of NSW.

"Council staff would work closely with external groups that are operating in this area to ensure that the proposed delivery was directed towards those in the most need,” Cr Doolan stated in his notice of motion.

The total financial commitment of the drought relief would be $2000, charged to the council's plant operations.

The motion already has Mayor Danielle Mulholland's public vote - she recently posted on social media about the upcoming motion: "I would like to see rural communities receive greater investment across a range of portfolios to build resilience as drought events become more frequent. As the heartland of Australia, the importance, contribution and needs of rural communities has to be recognised.”

Changing date of Yowie Country Rally

Despite the controversy surrounding last month's Border Ranges Rally, Kyogle was set to host another motor sport competition, The Yowie Country Rally in October.

But during Monday's council meeting, general manager Graham Kennett will hand down a report with a submission from the Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club (GCTMC) seeking to change the date of the rally from October 13 to December 1.

The recommendation in the council's business paper states that council: "Endorse the holding of the 2018 Yowie Country Rally on 1 December 2018 subject to compliance with conditions of approvals issued by the NSW Police and Council staff.”

The date change aims to avoid a clash with another major event planned for Woodenbong on October 13.

December 1 is the only date available on the motorsport calendar for the remainder of 2018.

The organisers said they were aware of a possible fire risk on that date and planned to have talks with the Rural Fire Service about crew availability for the event.

They will take guidance from the RFS and if summer rains fail to materialise and the RFS deem the fire risk is too great, the event will be cancelled.

Kyogle Mountain Bike Trails

A future plan for a network of mountain bike trails winding through the hinterland of Kyogle will be set in motion.

Mr Kennett will hand down a report to seek councillors' approval to adopt the Kyogle Mountain Bike Trail Development Strategy 2018 with the recommendation that council adopts the strategy subject to formatting and graphic design for final presentation.

The strategy has been designed to maximise opportunities that exist to create a legible and accessible trail network in the hinterland of the town.

The council has been successful in securing funding to commission Destination Trails to produce the strategy, in recognition of the significant opportunity that exists to encourage increased visitation to the region through leisure-based recreational activities.

The Kyogle hinterland has the capacity to accommodate a world class trail network that can be developed and promoted to support healthy lifestyles for residents and also generate economic benefits for local businesses.