Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Royal Australian Navy officer, Sub Lieutenant Kris Petersen on the bridge of HMAS Gascoyne. PICTURE: ADF/Supplied
Royal Australian Navy officer, Sub Lieutenant Kris Petersen on the bridge of HMAS Gascoyne. PICTURE: ADF/Supplied
Crime

Breast ‘motor-boating’ naval officer gets off lightly

by CRAIG DUNLOP
24th Oct 2019 9:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY naval officer found guilty of "motor-boating" a woman's breasts at a pub in Darwin has been let of "as leniently … as can be".

Sub Lieutenant Kristoffer Hans Petersen was on Thursday found guilty of committing an act of indecency without consent by touching a woman's breasts while drunk and "sweating profusely" at Wisdom's bar in Darwin in September last year.

Defence Force Magistrate Group Captain Scott Geeves said Sub Lt Petersen's denials of the allegation were "less than convincing".

"I am therefore satisfied that an incident occurred between the complainant and the accused when they were seated next to each other at Wisdom's bar … and that the touching of the breast was only fleeting, maybe for no more than a second or two," he said.

"(The offending is) most likely explained away by his level of intoxication, nevertheless, it was conduct which satisfies all of the elements of the charge."

Group Captain Geeves said the woman was "an honest and impressive witness", whose account was backed up by eyewitnesses.

In sentencing Sub Lt Petersen to a reduction in rank seniority - effectively setting back his next promotion by just over three years - Group Captain Geeves said the 38-year-old father of two had an impressive military career with only two minor disciplinary blemishes.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she felt "at breaking point" following Sub Lt Petersen's attack.

Group Captain Geeves said the grope was "drunken, foolish behaviour" while Sub Lt Petersen was drunk.

"But I hasten to add, and I do so in the clearest … of terms, that intoxication … is by no means, and will never be, considered an excuse for such conduct.

HMAS Gascoyne
HMAS Gascoyne

"It could be said that it is very regretful that, having got to this situation in his life without any blemishes, he finds himself being sentenced for offending conduct which has, as a feature, the misuse of alcohol."

He said a message "must be sent" to other would-be gropers but that Sub Lt Petersen was a "special case" whose offending was in "unusual circumstances" and out of character.

"I can see those medals hanging on your chest," he said.

Group Capt Geeves said jail time or sacking would be "outside the appropriate sentencing range".

The court heard Sub Lt Petersen was cash strapped, with modest savings, having been suspended without pay for just over a month.

"I have been as lenient today in the circumstances as I can be," Group Captain Geeves said

More Stories

adf court crime groping navy sex assault sub lieutenant kristoffer hans petersen

Top Stories

    Mystery music event that authorities know nothing about

    premium_icon Mystery music event that authorities know nothing about

    Whats On THE 10-hour music festival is set to happen on the Northern Rivers, but the council and police have no details and haven't approved it.

    It's a nude calendar... with a difference

    premium_icon It's a nude calendar... with a difference

    News Why did these 12 men decide to bare all?

    Raise a glass for farmers doing it tough in the drought

    premium_icon Raise a glass for farmers doing it tough in the drought

    Community The Let It Pour campaign aims to help drought-stricken communities

    #11-20: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #11-20: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport There are few surfers in this installment of our list