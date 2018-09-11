Rider sacked for shocking race road rage

MOTO2 racer Romano Fenati has been sacked by his Marinelli Snipers team for grabbing the handbrake of a rival during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Fenati was disqualified from Sunday 's Moto2 event in Misano, Italy, for reaching across to Stefano Manzi's bike and pulling the brake lever. He was given a two-race suspension by MotoGP officials.

But just a day later, Marinelli said they were ending their partnership with the 22-year-old racer for his "unsporting, dangerous and damaging conduct". Manzi was unharmed in the 200km/h incident, having been able to quickly regain control of his bike.

Fenati was set to join the new MV Agusta team next season but the offer will be withdrawn.

"Regarding his contract for a future position as rider of MV Agusta Moto 2, I will oppose myself in every way to stop it," MV Agusta boss Giovanni Castiglioni said on Instagram.

"It won't happen, he doesn't represent our company's true values." Fellow Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the San Marino Grand Prix for Ducati while reigning world champion Marc Marquez finished second to increase his MotoGP championship lead to 67 points.

