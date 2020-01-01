Father believed to have shot dead daughter and her husband

Lindita Musai is dead and her husband continues to fight for his life after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. A third person, Lindita's father, is in custody.

The father of a young woman shot dead at Yarraville remains in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Osman Shaptafaj was taken to The Alfred Hospital in the aftermath of the New Year's Eve tragedy.

Yarraville shooting victims Lindita and Veton Musai.

Mr Shaptafaj's daughter Lindita Musai died at the scene and her husband Veton was critically injured soon after arriving at a Salisbury St property.

Homicide squad investigators are trying to establish a motive for the alleged attack, which happened while other family members were at the property.

Detectives spent several hours at the scene on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

A gun was later discovered on public land at the end of Salisbury St.

The weapon was removed by police and will undergo ballistic examination.

Investigators spoke to residents from nearby properties about what they had seen or heard.

There were emotional scenes as devastated family members comforted one another at the scene.

Friends or relatives at the scene of a suspected murder at Salsbury St Yarraville. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

The couple had been married for about a year.

Lindita worked at Colliers International real estate agency in the city and Veton at the National Australia Bank.

Police said the investigators were looking for no one else in relation to the incident.

"There is no ongoing risk to the community," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

