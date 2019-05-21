Will the council close this swimming pool?

MOTION: A motion has been put forward to close Woodburn's public pool until funding can be secured to upgrade the facility.

THE future of the Woodburn community swimming pool is on the agenda for Richmond Valley Council's monthly meeting tonight.

There is plenty on the agenda for the meeting, including how much councillors should be paid, a signature projects update and revision of the Delivery Program, Operational Plan and Draft Revenue Policy following IPART's decision to approve the special rate variation earlier this month.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 5pm at the Council Chambers, 10 Graham Place, Casino.

Woodburn swimming pool

Councillor Robert Hayes has put forward a motion for council to consider closing the Woodburn swimming pool.

The motion details Cr Hayes' proposal to close the public pool until funds become available in the future to perform a full modern upgrade to the facility if it is warranted at that time.

The motion suggests in the meantime to instead use the funds needed for the pool's current maintenance costs to establish water park-type facilities as part of the Woodburn Riverside Precinct.

Mayoral allowance and councillor fees

The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal sets the range of fees for all councillors and mayors in NSW each year for each category of council.

Councils are required to fix and pay an annual fee based on the tribunal's determination. If the council does not fix a fee, then the minimum must be paid.

The motion recommends council sets the mayoral allowance at $44,250 per annum or $3,687.50 per month, while the councillor fee for the 2019/2020 financial year will be set at $20,280 per annum or $1,690 per month, with both effective from July 1 and being the maximum remuneration allowable for a Regional Rural Council.

Draft Delivery Program, Operational Plan and Draft Revenue Policy

Following IPART's decision to approve Richmond Valley Council's application for a special rate variation, the resulting budget surplus has allowed the inclusion of a number of new projects and budget initiatives, and as such needs to be revised and placed onto public exhibition.

The following documents have been compiled by staff in consultation with councillors based on the approved special rate variation: draft revised Delivery Program 2017/2021, draft Operational Plan 2019/2020

The motion recommends these documents be placed on public exhibition for a period of at least 28 days, and outlines draft documents be brought back to council to consider any submissions received before the documents are finally adopted at the June 25 meeting.