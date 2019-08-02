Mother's return to work struggle with no available day care
REBECCA HAYES is mother to bubbly four month old Evelyn and four other children ranging in age from 9-17 years.
She wants to go back to work one or two days a week and start a university course part time.
Problem is Ms Hayes is unable to find a place to leave Evelyn.
The Family Day Care providers she rang in Casino are mostly full and there are no grandparents available to help out with babysitting.
"My older kids went to childcare centres,” Ms Hayes said. "I'm a nurse and only want two days work, I've had to put uni off.”
Not only are there no places, childcare is expensive even with the government subsidy factored in.
A long day care centre in Casino that Ms Hayes contacted was $108 a day and with a 75% subsidy it would still be $80 for two days. If Ms Hayes goes to uni she just can't afford to pay that.
Evelyn kicks her feet and gurgles on her blanket on the floor, having no idea how a baby impacts on her parents' lives.
Northern Rivers Children's Services based in Lismore said spaces were currently limited.
"There's not much available at the moment,” a representative said.
Kookaburra Early Learning Centre in Casino said they were full and have a waiting list.
To run a family day care at home, which Ms Hayes would prefer for little Evelyn, carers have to have a minimum of a Certificate 3 in Early Childhood Education and Care and their home has to meet regulations for caring for children.
We asked other parents if they're having difficulty finding day care for non-school age children.
Courtney Leigh Gill said: Trying to find family day care at the moment! A huge shortage which makes it extremely hard to return to work. In the last month I have been trying - I have tried both Northern Rivers Family Day Care and Clarence Family Day Care. I can't get care with either.
Deb Armfield said: This has been an issue for years. Especially if you need care for two. I tried and all that was available was one day here one day there, both at this location today but only one spot available at this location tomorrow. I'm with Kookaburrs and am happy with care and hours. It did take 6 months or so to be able to get ful-ltime positions for both children. Routine was important for us as a family!
Anita Byrnes said: Very hard. I have had to turn down a full time position at work as I can only place my son in two different places over three days per week which has left him unsettled. My fourth day of work in the week we rely on family to cover.
Kathleen Hancock said: I managed to find two days in Casino but have needed to get the third day in Lismore, thankfully I work in Lismore but it is a bit of pain going to different fdc mums.
Sarah Bird said: Trying to find a spot from long daycare centre to family daycare with twop kids was quite difficult for me. Ended up having the two kids in two different locations for a 12 month period.
Haley Connors said: I have found it difficult to find a family day care. I still haven't found one and it's been months since I started to look
A small shining light for Ms Hayes is in her role as a baby and child first aid trainer for parents. She can take Evelyn with her when she runs public and private sessions for parents wanting to learn baby CPR, how to deal with choking, allergies, SIDS and rashes.
To find out more about the first aid sessions go to parentmedic.co or call Rebecca Hayes on 0405 702 933.