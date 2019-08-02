Mother's return to work struggle with no available day care

Casino's Rebecca Hayes with four month old Evelyn is having difficulty finding a family day care place for her daughter.

Casino's Rebecca Hayes with four month old Evelyn is having difficulty finding a family day care place for her daughter. Susanna Freymark

REBECCA HAYES is mother to bubbly four month old Evelyn and four other children ranging in age from 9-17 years.

She wants to go back to work one or two days a week and start a university course part time.

Problem is Ms Hayes is unable to find a place to leave Evelyn.

The Family Day Care providers she rang in Casino are mostly full and there are no grandparents available to help out with babysitting.

"My older kids went to childcare centres,” Ms Hayes said. "I'm a nurse and only want two days work, I've had to put uni off.”

Not only are there no places, childcare is expensive even with the government subsidy factored in.

A long day care centre in Casino that Ms Hayes contacted was $108 a day and with a 75% subsidy it would still be $80 for two days. If Ms Hayes goes to uni she just can't afford to pay that.

Evelyn kicks her feet and gurgles on her blanket on the floor, having no idea how a baby impacts on her parents' lives.

Northern Rivers Children's Services based in Lismore said spaces were currently limited.

"There's not much available at the moment,” a representative said.

Kookaburra Early Learning Centre in Casino said they were full and have a waiting list.

To run a family day care at home, which Ms Hayes would prefer for little Evelyn, carers have to have a minimum of a Certificate 3 in Early Childhood Education and Care and their home has to meet regulations for caring for children.

We asked other parents if they're having difficulty finding day care for non-school age children.

Courtney Leigh Gill said: Trying to find family day care at the moment! A huge shortage which makes it extremely hard to return to work. In the last month I have been trying - I have tried both Northern Rivers Family Day Care and Clarence Family Day Care. I can't get care with either.

Deb Armfield said: This has been an issue for years. Especially if you need care for two. I tried and all that was available was one day here one day there, both at this location today but only one spot available at this location tomorrow. I'm with Kookaburrs and am happy with care and hours. It did take 6 months or so to be able to get ful-ltime positions for both children. Routine was important for us as a family!