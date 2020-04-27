Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Participants at last year's Mother's Day Challenge celebrate winning the Best Dressed Award.
Participants at last year's Mother's Day Challenge celebrate winning the Best Dressed Award.
News

Mother's Day event goes online

Javier Encalada
27th Apr 2020 11:50 AM

THE Mother’s Day Classic has moved online.

The traditional event allows residents to have fun, exercise and fundraise for breast cancer support programs and research by participating in a 4.5km walk/run, said organiser Jo Parker.

“For the first time in seven years, we won’t be a sea of collective pink at North Wall from Shaws Bay on Mother’s Day morning. Instead, the Ballina Mother’s Day Classic community can come together with a fun local Facebook challenge,” she said.

Virtual Mother’s Day Classic registrations are $25 and include a number of competitions, videos with tips and tutorials, classes and more.

Launching this Thursday on the Mother’s Day Classic – Ballina Facebook page will be the “Get Your Pink On” photo challenge. Entries will close at 3pm on Thursday, May 7.

Ms Parker said the MDC Ballina Facebook community will be invited to select the ultimate winner when the finalists are announced on Friday, May 8.

“Community judging will be open from 9am until midnight on Friday, and the winner announced on Saturday morning before a wonderful prize pack prepared by Shorty’s Bar & Restaurant Lennox Head is delivered to their door later that day for a Mother’s Day eve celebration,” she said.

“As the organiser of the local Mother’s Day Classic event I have been mindful this year of not asking too much, especially in terms of fundraising.

“People have been so generous supporting our wider community over the past few months and its understandable that constant donating can’t be sustained.

“Having said that, it would be wonderful for those that can, to still register for the Mother’s Day Classic virtual program.”

Further details and registration are available from mothersdayclassic.com.

ballina mothers day classic fun run northern rivers community news whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It's insane': Small business owners ask for help

        premium_icon 'It's insane': Small business owners ask for help

        News LOCAL business owners impacted by COVID-19 left “lost and confused” over access financial support from the Government

        What virus? Farming life carries on

        premium_icon What virus? Farming life carries on

        News BIGGEST change is online cattle sales and talking on Facebook.

        • 27th Apr 2020 11:10 AM
        Will you download the COVID-19 app?

        premium_icon Will you download the COVID-19 app?

        News AUTHORITIES say the app will help lift restrictions earlier.

        BUSTED: P-plater caught high range drink driving

        premium_icon BUSTED: P-plater caught high range drink driving

        News A 21-YEAR-OLD Lismore driver was pulled over by police on Sunday night.