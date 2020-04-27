Mother’s Day Classic goes virtual

This years Mother's Day Classic virtual event kicks off on Thursday.

EVERY May, Ballina has welcomed in Mother's Day with a sea of pink shirts rounding North Wall from Shaws Bay.

Sadly, for the first time in seven years, organisers of the Mother's Day

Classic have had no choice but to cancel.

But while coronavirus (COVID-19) can stop people from gathering together for the annual four and eight kilometre running events, the rest of the fun and festivities have ventured online.

The MDC Virtual 2020 program will include inspiring community and fundraising content, fitness videos, wellness tips and tutorials, dancing competitions, and of course, the best dressed photo competition.

"As the organiser of the local Mother's Day Classic event I have been mindful this year of not asking too much, especially in terms of fundraising," said organiser Jo Parker.

"People have been so generous supporting our wider community over the past few months and its understandable that constant donating can't be sustained.

"Having said that, it would be wonderful for those who can to still register for the Mother's Day Classic virtual program.

"Not only will it assist with much-needed breast cancer research, the content that has been made available is also a welcome comfort while we are housebound and an opportunity to still be involved the MDC community."

The "Get Your Pink On" photo challenge will be launching this Thursday on the Mother's Day Classic Ballina Facebook page.

To enter, you need to upload a photo of you, your family, or your dog "getting your pink on" for breast cancer.

Entries will close at 3:00pm on Thursday May 7.

The judging panel, consisting of representatives from Ballina Shire Council, LJ Signs, Nothcott, and Jan & Kendall of The Professionals Ballina, will select the most colourfully creative finalists.

The MDC Ballina Facebook community will be invited to select the ultimate winner when the finalists are announced on Friday May 8.

Community judging will be open from 9am until midnight on Friday.

The winner, who will be announced on Saturday morning, will receive a prize pack prepared by Shorty's Bar & Restaurant Lennox Head delivered to their door.

All registered participants will receive automatic access to our virtual platform.

Further details and registration are available on the website at:

www.mothersdayclassic.com