Mother's anguish leads to warning signs at dangerous track

A 15-year-old boy was rescued from Cape Byron last month after falling down the rock face.

THE mother of a 15-year-old boy who fell from the cliff face of Cape Byron late last month is thrilled to have received confirmation warning signs will be installed around the cape to alert people of the potential dangers.

Byron Shire resident Kim Goodrick said her son, who remains in a critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital, climbed a "goat track” heading towards the Byron Lighthouse from Tallow Beach with a friend when he fell onto the rocks on March 23.

Two fisherman quickly attended to the boy as emergency services, including the Westpac Life Saving Rescue Helicopter, were called to the scene.

While she waits for her son to recover from his injuries, Ms Goodrick has also been attempting to get signs installed at Cape Byron to alert future walkers to the perilous dangers they might encounter, following several rescues from that area in the last year.

Setting up an online petition, which has received more than 1700 signatures, Ms Goodrick said she was pleased to know there was positive action taking place to make Cape Byron a safer place for everyone.

"I've just had confirmation from Cape Byron Conservation Area that they are looking to install signs at Cosy Corner warning of the danger of attempting to walk or climb around Cape Byron and up to the Lighthouse because of the crumbling nature of the cliffs,” Ms Goodrick said.

"This is such a fantastic result, and one that wouldn't have been possible without (the community's) help.

"Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words at this incredibly difficult time. Together we have made Cape Byron a safer place for us all.”